Caruthersville humane society announces annual 5K benefit run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville humane society announces annual 5K benefit run

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

CHS-PAWS has announced the 10th Annual John VanAusdall 5K run/2 mile walk to be held in Caruthersville, Mo. on April 30.

“This is our major fundraiser of the year,” President Karol Wilcox said. 

“It was started by Steve and Kaye McKaskle and with their support we continue to hold the event each year.”

The race, which will start at the Caruthersville Library, takes runners along the Mississippi River and down Ward Avenue in Caruthersville.

Registration forms are available at the shelter in Hayti and at the Diane Sayre Recreation Center in Caruthersville.

Registration fees are $20 prior to the race and $25 on the day of the event. Each runner or walker receives a T-shirt for their participation.

CHS-PAWS is also looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsorship includes name on the T-shirt and inclusion in social media, print and any advertising.

Sponsorship levels are $100 to $249 dollars – the other section, bronze sponsorship, is $250 to $499, silver sponsorship is $500 to $999 dollars, gold sponsorship is $1000 to $1499, and Platinum sponsorship is $1500 and above.

“We are always so grateful for our sponsors. They are what makes the shelter run,” Wilcox said.

“It takes a community to save the animals and we have been truly blessed with a supportive community.”

Businesses or individuals who plan on sponsoring the race are asked to commit by April 12 so that T-shirts can be printed.

You can sponsor the event by calling the shelter at (573) 359-0113 or mailing your check so that it will arrive before April 12th to P.O. Box 525, Hayti, MO 63851.

Walkers and runners can bring their dogs as long as they are up to date on rabies and on a leash.

Registration begins at the Caruthersville Public Library at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins promptly at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited that we are celebrating our tenth annual race,” Wilcox said, “We encourage groups or teams to sign up.”

For further information, contact the shelter at (573) 359-0113. CHS-PAWS is a 501(c)3 non-profit no-kill animal shelter located in Hayti, Mo. Any donations made are tax deductible.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly