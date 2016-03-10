Caruthersville humane society announces annual 5K benefit run

CHS-PAWS has announced the 10th Annual John VanAusdall 5K run/2 mile walk to be held in Caruthersville, Mo. on April 30.

“This is our major fundraiser of the year,” President Karol Wilcox said.

“It was started by Steve and Kaye McKaskle and with their support we continue to hold the event each year.”

The race, which will start at the Caruthersville Library, takes runners along the Mississippi River and down Ward Avenue in Caruthersville.

Registration forms are available at the shelter in Hayti and at the Diane Sayre Recreation Center in Caruthersville.

Registration fees are $20 prior to the race and $25 on the day of the event. Each runner or walker receives a T-shirt for their participation.

CHS-PAWS is also looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsorship includes name on the T-shirt and inclusion in social media, print and any advertising.

Sponsorship levels are $100 to $249 dollars – the other section, bronze sponsorship, is $250 to $499, silver sponsorship is $500 to $999 dollars, gold sponsorship is $1000 to $1499, and Platinum sponsorship is $1500 and above.

“We are always so grateful for our sponsors. They are what makes the shelter run,” Wilcox said.

“It takes a community to save the animals and we have been truly blessed with a supportive community.”

Businesses or individuals who plan on sponsoring the race are asked to commit by April 12 so that T-shirts can be printed.

You can sponsor the event by calling the shelter at (573) 359-0113 or mailing your check so that it will arrive before April 12th to P.O. Box 525, Hayti, MO 63851.

Walkers and runners can bring their dogs as long as they are up to date on rabies and on a leash.

Registration begins at the Caruthersville Public Library at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins promptly at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited that we are celebrating our tenth annual race,” Wilcox said, “We encourage groups or teams to sign up.”

For further information, contact the shelter at (573) 359-0113. CHS-PAWS is a 501(c)3 non-profit no-kill animal shelter located in Hayti, Mo. Any donations made are tax deductible.

