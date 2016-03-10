KSP investigating shooting of Caldwell, KY woman in Lyon Co.

Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left a Caldwell, Ky. woman injured.

At approximately 09:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police received a call from the Caldwell County Dispatch requesting KSP to investigate an alleged shooting of a Caldwell County woman that had occurred in Lyon County.

Tera M. Brown, 33, of Princeton had been at an address on Leroy Road in Lyon County looking for her adult daughter when she was shot in the leg.

After being shot Brown drove herself to the Caldwell County Hospital Emergency Room where she was treated and admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that the shooter was Charles M. Breedlove, 29, of Lyon County.

Trooper Lewie Dodd located Breedlove at his home where he was arrested without incident.

He has been lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

Breedlove is charged with assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.

KSP was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Princeton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.