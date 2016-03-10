Ballard Co. man arrested in Oklahoma in connection to KY child abuse case

A Kentucky man who has been wanted in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation has been arrested in Oklahoma.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were notified that Ronald H. Saunders, 29, of Kevil, Ky. had been found and arrested in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Saunders had been a fugitive from Kentucky since March 4, 2016 when a Ballard County Grand Jury indicted him on three counts of criminal abuse first degree - child 12 or under, and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

This indictment stems from a two month investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Saunders is in custody in Oklahoma on fugitive charges pending his extradition back to Kentucky.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP.

