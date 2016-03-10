SIU president discusses budget concerns with lawmakers in Spring - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU president discusses budget concerns with lawmakers in Springfield

(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • SIU announces 180 potential layoffs, other budget cuts

    SIU announces 180 potential layoffs, other budget cuts

    Wednesday, March 9 2016 4:58 PM EST2016-03-09 21:58:09 GMT
    Thursday, March 10 2016 6:24 AM EST2016-03-10 11:24:53 GMT

    Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has announced the potential layoffs for more than 180 faculty, administrative professional and civil service staff positions.

    Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has announced the potential layoffs for more than 180 faculty, administrative professional and civil service staff positions.

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

The state’s 254 day budget stalemate lingers as Illinois’ House lawmakers take a one month hiatus from Springfield.

Meanwhile, higher education was the topic of a Senate appropriations committee hearing on Thursday, March 10.

The presidents of the state’s public colleges and universities testified on the proposed 2017 budget. Illinois’ public colleges and universities have yet to see state funding for 2016.

Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn touted the SIU System’s affordability and its strong ties to the region.

On Wednesday, the system announced it would need to cut more than 400 employees if the governor’s 2017 budget is approved.

“There has been an established covenant between the state of Illinois and its public universities on how we are going to fund that state university system,” Dunn said.

Dunn stressed how the university is willing to work with legislators on reform to higher education funding.

“We cannot do what we do without a consistent and, and predictable level of state support as we come from this crisis,” Dunn said.

The hearing discussed reforms to pension that could reduce costs to the university and state.

Dunn also said the university would be willing to consider a performance level funding model that would penalize universities for poor student performance.

“Our DNA is accessibility. It is bringing in all students who we think have any ability to show college success,” Dunn said.

“Working with them in retention programs, advisement programs, first generation support; we have an array of programs to support these students,” Dunn said.

“You don’t want to have a performance funding model that causes an ‘SIU’ to say, ‘You know, we’re not going to take those students anymore,'” Dunn said.

“It shuts the door to access for students who we at SIU take a chance on. Particularly at SIU Carbondale,” Dunn said.

State Senator Gary Forby (D-Benton) released this statement:

Southern Illinois University is one of the top employers in my district, as well as one of Illinois’ finest institutions of higher education. What we heard today was a real reminder of just what is happening in the face of the governor eliminating all state support for state schools. The thing is, we don’t have a number to work with because we don’t have a budget. SIU can’t prepare for the future and operate as it needs to because they don’t know where they will stand in the coming months. This situation could have been avoided when we passed a higher education bill last May. The governor blocked us from making progress. First he ran out the businesses, now he is running out the students. How many times do we need to build something up just for it to be torn down for us to rebuild it again?“What we need is a school funding plan, and we need it now.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly