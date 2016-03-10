Fund established for teenage son of good Samaritan shooting victim

We are learning more about the shooting death of a man whose body was found in his car on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff Walmart.

We are learning more about the shooting death of a man whose body was found in his car on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff Walmart.

Man who allegedly shot and killed driver pleaded not guilty in Butler Co.

Man who allegedly shot and killed driver pleaded not guilty in Butler Co.

Fifty-year-old Stahl Sturgeon left behind three children when police say he was gunned down March 8 after trying to help a stranger in need.

As the family prepares for Sturgeon's funeral on Saturday, his oldest son is already thinking about his younger brother's future.

Brandon Sturgeon said he established a gofundme account to help put his 14-year-old brother Alex through college.

Sturgeon leaves behind the two sons and a daughter, Raven.

Sturgeon's mom, Joyce Keathley, said her son never hesitated to help others in need.

That effort continues in his honor.

Keathley is asking for donations in her son's name to the Van Buren Methodist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Sturgeon worked as an engineer at Gates Rubber and served as a part-time instructor at Three Rivers Community College.

You can click here for the account established in Alex Sturgeon's name.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.