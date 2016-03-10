‘Book in Every Home’ drive extended to April 15

The winners of this year's Accounting Challenge at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have been announced. (Source: KFVS)

Carbondale, IL. – The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Head Start program’s “Book in Every Home” drive has been extended to April 15.

Drop boxes are at 18 locations on campus and throughout Head Start communities. Children ages three to five attend Head Start centers in Carbondale, Carterville, Marion and Murphysboro. Longtime educator Ronda Dunn, wife of SIU President Randy Dunn, is once again chair for this year’s drive.

Program Director Lea Maue expressed her appreciation to those who have already donated books.

The goal of the “Read to Me Now and I’ll Read for My Lifetime” campaign is to collect enough books so that each of the 368 children enrolled in four Head Start centers will receive at least 10 new books to take home and call their own. The donated books will be distributed to children before the school year ends on May 12.

In choosing a new book for young children ages 3-5, please consider the following:

Illustrations -- Large, clear colorful pictures that relate to the words.

Content -- Books that repeat words or phrases and those with rhyming words.

Text -- The story should be easy to follow and understand.

Design -- The pages in the book should be uncluttered. The print should be large and legible.

Language -- Books written in both Spanish and English are acceptable.

The drop box locations on campus are:

SIU President’s office, Stone Center

Chancellor’s office, Anthony Hall

SIU Alumni Association, Colyer Hall

Intercollegiate Athletics office, 118 Lingle Hall

Student Health Services

Student Recreation Center

SIU Carbondale Head Start Central Office, 1900 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale.

Teacher Education Program, Wham Building

University Bookstore, Student Center

Participating businesses are: Bank of Carbondale, Carbondale; First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust locations in Carbondale, Carterville and Marion; First Southern Bank locations in Carbondale and Murphysboro; Murdale True Value & Just Ask Rental, Carbondale; Silkworm, Murphysboro, and SIU Credit Union, Carbondale.

In addition to books, tax-deductible monetary donations to buy new books are also welcome. Checks should be made out to the SIU Foundation with “Book in Every Home” written in the memo area. The SIU Foundation address is 1235 Douglas Drive, Colyer Hall, Mail Code 6805, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Carbondale, IL 62901.

