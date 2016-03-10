Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, March 10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, March 10

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Graves County (Source: cnews/Roger)

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s going on in your world today.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES/WARNINGS: Keep those umbrellas close by, because the rain isn’t over yet. Several roads are under water this afternoon, and some areas are still under flash flood watches and warnings. Be sure to download the KFVS Weather app for Apple and Android to keep track of the rain near your home. You can also CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Forecast.

CLICK HERE to see the flood pictures sent in by viewers.

RAIN IN THE SOUTH: Thousands have already been evacuated in Louisiana, which was hit by a second round of rain this morning. Flooding is up to rooftops in some areas. Three people have drowned in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. CLICK HERE for the latest on the severe weather.

NEW: FIRST ZIKA CASE IN KENTUCKY: A Kentucky man has tested positive for the Zika virus after traveling to Central America. The CDC says the man, who is in Louisville, is doing well and expected to recover. CLICK HERE for more details.

WALMART DEATH SUSPECT IN COURT: The man accused of fatally shooting another man, whose body was found in a car in the Poplar Bluff Walmart parking lot, appears in court for the first time. Derrion Henderson has the latest on Heartland News at Noon and 4. CLICK HERE for the full story.

GUN ADVOCATE SHOT BY SON: A mother is recovering after being shot in the back by her 4-year-old son with her own gun. Jamie Gilt has been a high profile gun advocate. CLICK HERE for the full story.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at Noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

