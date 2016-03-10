Cardinals' Peralta could miss 10-12 weeks after thumb surgery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals' Peralta could miss 10-12 weeks after thumb surgery

Posted by Heartland News
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta is expected to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing thumb surgery.

According to MLB.com, Peralta could return in early June but he could be out until the All-Star break.

