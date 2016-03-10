Heartland Cooks - Deb's Honey Cornbread

Heartland Cook Deb Martin of Jackson, Missouri has a dietary restriction that makes eating store-bought baked goods difficult. Just because Martin has to maintain a gluten-free diet, doesn’t mean she wants to skimp on taste! Deb’s Honey cornbread muffins can be made with gluten-free flour, or with regular all-purpose flour for those who do not have a gluten intolerance.

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)

1 ¼ cups gluten-free baking mix (or all-purpose flour)

¾ cup cornmeal

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup honey

Directions:

Grease a 12-cup muffin tin and preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Beat two eggs in a second, larger bowl.. Add buttermilk, honey and melted butter to egg. Add dry ingredients a little at a time to wet ingredients and stir to combine.

Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups and bake 30-35 minutes until muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.