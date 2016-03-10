Heartland Cooks - Deb's Honey Cornbread - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks - Deb's Honey Cornbread

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Heartland Cook Deb Martin of Jackson, Missouri has a dietary restriction that makes eating store-bought baked goods difficult. Just because Martin has to maintain a gluten-free diet, doesn’t mean she wants to skimp on taste! Deb’s Honey cornbread muffins can be made with gluten-free flour, or with regular all-purpose flour for those who do not have a gluten intolerance.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)
  • 1 ¼ cups gluten-free baking mix (or all-purpose flour)
  • ¾ cup cornmeal
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup honey

Directions:

Grease a 12-cup muffin tin and preheat oven to 375 degrees. 

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Beat two eggs in a second, larger bowl.. Add buttermilk, honey and melted butter to egg. Add dry ingredients a little at a time to wet ingredients and stir to combine.

Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups and bake 30-35 minutes until muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

