Two vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co. sends 1 to hospital

Two vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson County causes traffic delays

A woman from Pennsylvania was taken to the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County.

According to Illinois State Police it happened at 1:37 a.m. at mile post 50.

Police say a semi driven by 39-year-old Diavala M. Lusakembi of Urbana, IL hit a GMC Terrain driven by 44-year-old Christine Y. Moffett of Slatington, PA.

According to ISP, the semi approached the GMC from behind too quickly and hit the rear end of the GMC.

The semi then went into the median coming to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes with one of its trailers overturned.

The northbound lanes were closed until approximately 4:00 a.m. for an investigation and scene clean up.

Lusakembi was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and also improper lane usage.

Moffett was transported from the scene by ambulance with minor injuries.

According to ISP, she was treated and released.

The driver of the semi was not injured, and neither was his passenger.

