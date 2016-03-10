Multiple crashes tied up traffic on I-57 in Williamson Co.

Traffic was moving slowly on I-57 after two crashes in Williamson County on Thursday, March 10.

Illinois State Police reports a semi hauling milk traveling southbound crashed near mile post 52 near the Morgan Avenue exit in Marion at around 4:58 a.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed the semi was going southbound on I-57 at mile post 52 in the left lane.

The driver, 23-year-old Harlan N. Meade, of Pensacola, Fla., told police he was blinded by a northbound vehicle as he came around the curve to the right. Not being able to see clearly, he said the semi drifted over the left shoulder and into the median.

Police say Meade was not able to correct without rolling the semi onto its side. They say the semi went through the wire barrier in the median and came to a rest upright in it.

Both Meade and his passenger were uninjured.

Meade was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.

According to police, I-57 was close for the scene investigation and clean up of this and another, unrelated, crash until about 8:45 a.m.

Route 13 eastbound and westbound entrance ramps to I-57 southbound were also closed.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m.

ISP reports another crash is backing up traffic on I-57 northbound at mile most 46 near the weigh station.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No word yet on how long the road closure will last.

