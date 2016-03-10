Some southeast MO customers to see gas rates drop

Starting on March 10, customers in Liberty Utilities southeast district will see their natural gas rates decreased as a result of the adjustment to the company's Actual Cost adjustment factor.

Prior to this date, customers paid roughly 54 cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas. They will now pay around 29 cents per hundred cubic feet.

Customers affected by this change in price include the Missouri counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.