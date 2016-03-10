March 11 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the Friday morning birthday list.

She's an actress best know for her role as the rebellious daughter Jane in the 1999 movie "American Beauty." No longer a teenager, Thora Birch is 34 today.

He's an actor who has had parts in "Crash," "The Brave One" and "Iron Man." Right now he's getting a lot of attention for his role as Lucius Lyon on the Fox series "Empire." Terrance Howard is 47 today.

He's a media mogul who has build a global empire of newspapers, TV networks and movies. Rupert Murdoch is 85 today.

He's a vocalist whose song "Don't Worry be Happy" was a monster hit in 1988. Bobby McFerrin is 66 today.

He's a country singer who is best known as a member of the Statler Brothers. He wrote many of their #1 hits including: "Elizabeth," "Too Much On My Heart," and "My Only Love." Jimmy Fortune is 61 today.

