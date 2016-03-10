This week in music: 1964

Let's turn back the clock to the early days of Beatlemania.

It was this week in 1964 the Fab Four had three of the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Let's take a look at that chart from the first week of March 52 years ago.

At number five was trumpeter Al Hirt with "Java."

As we mentioned a big week for The Beatles. "Please Please Me" was at number 4. A year earlier it was the first release by The Beatles in the U.S. but it didn't make much of an impact. But when Beatlemania hit in '64 it was re-released and became a big hit.

In the number three spot was the Four Seasons with "Dawn Go Away." It stayed at number three for three straight weeks as The Beatles had a stranglehold on the two top spots.

At number two was "She Loves You," which went on to be the number two song of the year.

And at number one was "I Want to Hold Your Hand," the group's first number one and the song which sparked Beatlemania in the U.S. It was the number one song of 1964 and Billboard Magazine ranks it as the 44th biggest record of all time.

