FIRST ALERT: Expect slick, wet roads for morning commute

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Thursday, March 10, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Expect lots of rain today, likely between one to four inches. Much of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch. Tomorrow we get a break, with plenty of clouds, but less rain. FIRST ALERT: The weekend looks warmer, but with the potential for more rain.

Making Headlines:

Due in court: The suspect in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in his car in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff Walmart is due in court this morning. Joseph Wisdom, 33, is expected to be formally charged in the Butler County courthouse at 9 a.m.

Budget impasse: Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has announced potential layoffs for more than 180 faculty, administrative professional and civil service staff positions. President Randy Dunn plans to present this proposal to lawmakers today in Springfield.

Deadly weather: Three people drowned in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana as rain caused widespread flooding. Flash flood watches remained in effect for areas from Port O'Connor, Texas, to near Springfield, Illinois.

Wet roads: A Paducah man was transported to the hospital after being rescued from his car out of a flooded creek. Jason Lampley, 37, hydroplaned causing his car to fall about 15 feet into the water.

