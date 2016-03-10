Water covers Kentucky roads after heavy rain

As rain moved across the Heartland, many roads in Kentucky were left covered in water.

Here's a look at what could impact your commute:

Graves County

KY 348/Wadesboro Rd. is CLOSED near the Graves-McCracken line due to a washed out cross drain between Hardmoney and KY 450/Oaks Rd.

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16 mile marker in the Obion Creek Bottoms area near Oakton-McCracken County line

KY 787/Bryant Ford Rd. is CLOSED at 0-1 mile marker at McCracken-Marshall County line near Clarks River

Trigg County

KY 1507 is closed at the 1 mile marker

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports as rain continues, water will likely cover roadway driving surfaces from time to time.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use appropriate caution. The key to remember is to turn around so you don't drown.

If you encounter an area where water covers the roadway that is not posted with Water Over Road Signs please take note of the specific location and report it to your local 911 Call Center.

