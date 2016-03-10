Paducah man gets trapped in car submerged in creek

A Paducah man was transported to the hospital after being rescued from his car out of a flooded creek.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Jason Lampley,37, was traveling north along New Hope Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When he approached a curve, his Dodge Neon hydroplaned. It caused the car to leave the road and fall about 15 feet into a flooded creek.

Lampley was trapped inside of the car, which was nearly filled with water.

When first responders got on scene, the water was up to Lampley's neck and he was unable to move.

Deputies jumped into the chest high water, and rescued the man through the car's sun roof.

With the help of the Lone Oak Fire Department and the Concord Fire Department, emergency crews were able to remove the man from the creek.

Lampley was transported to Baptist hospital for multiple incapacitating injuries.

New Hope Road was closed to traffic for about two hours for the investigation and clean-up of the collision.

