KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police will be out in force during the month of March conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 2 District.

The district includes these counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster.

Drivers who come across a checkpoint should have their driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance readily available.

The purpose of the stops is to make sure that vehicles are road-worthy and properly licensed, and that drivers have valid licenses.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.