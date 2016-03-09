ISP to conduct nighttime patrols in Union Co.

Illinois State Police will be conducting Nighttime Enforcement Patrols in Union County during the month of March.

Officers working NITE will be looking for drivers who are driving recklessly, driving with a suspended or revoked license, transporting alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, and not properly buckled into their seat.

Alcohol and drug impairment are significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.