SIUC to host energy forum

The future of energy in southern Illinois is the topic of the next Regional Energy Forum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The forums began last fall.

They're sponsored by the Advanced Coal and Energy Research Center and are designed to bring together interested parties to explore issues and solutions for the future.

Organizers also hope the they provide inspiration and resources to create energy initiatives and jobs in the region.

The next forum will be Friday, March 11 in the first floor rotunda at Morris Library on the SIU campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Panelists will talk about potential growth in certain sectors of the energy industry, including renewable energy and improvements in efficiency.

They will also discuss possible new, long-term areas of interest, including waste-to-energy and biomass technologies.

The event is free and open to the public.

