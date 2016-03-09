Children's author to visit St. Vincent de Paul School

Author Judy Young will be speaking with students at St. Vincent de Paul School in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 14.

Judy is the author of more than twenty children's poetry, fiction, and nonfiction books.

Her books have won national awards and honors.

Young will spend the day speaking with all students at the school that includes preschool to 8th grade.

As she reads, she plans to explain the role of authors and illustrators, as well as talk about the writing process.

Young lives near Mink Creek, Idaho with her husband, Ross B. Young, a professional artist who illustrated two of her books.

Autographed books will be available for purchase.

You can learn more about Young and her books by clicking here.

