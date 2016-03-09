Paducah Law Enforcement Explorer Post 111 to hold recruitment meeting March 14

A recruitment night will be held on Monday, March 14 for Law Enforcement Explorer Post 111 in Paducah, KY. (Source: KFVS)

A police recruitment night will be held on Monday, March 14 for Law Enforcement Explorer Post 111 in Paducah, Kentucky.

The event will be held Monday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Paducah Police Department, located at 1400 Broadway in Paducah. Young people between the ages of 14 and 21 who have expressed interests and desires in regards to pursuing a career in law enforcement are encouraged to attend, along with their parents or guardians.

Explorer Post 111 meets at the same time period every Monday night throughout the year, during which members take part in numerous activities designed to teach them the ins and outs of police work.

In attendance will be current Explorers, along with their advisors, who are sworn police officers. A guest speaker will also be in attendance.

Refreshments will be provided.

More information regarding the meeting, as well as Explorer Post 111, can be found by calling Explorer Chief Leah Stevenson at (270) 366-5364.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.