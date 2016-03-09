Will mild winter mean more insects next summer?

With record breaking warm temperatures in much of the U.S., some suspect more insects in spring.

So, what does that mean for the creepy crawlies and mosquitoes?

You’ve heard for years a mild winter means more insects in the summer, but officials say that isn’t necessarily the case.

The Heartland has around 40 species of mosquitoes, and while the warm weather may contribute to early emergence of insects, it will not impact their numbers.

“You’ve heard and I’ve heard that for years, ‘oh the bugs are going to bad because we had a real mild winter.' If that’s the case, the people in Alaska wouldn’t have nothing to worry about and they do,” said City Administrator Mark Stidhma.

Stidham said it’s the several days of wet weather that gives a mosquito the water and time they need to spawn.

But don’t think were out of the woods just yet.

The big insect issue this spring is likely to be grubs and ticks.

Any insect that lays its eggs in shallow soil, as beetles do, will benefit from the dry should and warm weather.

Stidham and his team plan to start in early April pretreating for mosquito season.

He said it’s a team effort to keep these annoyances to a minimum.

“We can fight it all we want to, but without the help of the community trying to cut down on standing water,” he said.

To protect yourself from viruses mosquitoes carry this summer, the health department recommends you follows the four “D’s.”

Drain staining water

Use insect repellant with DEET

Stay indoors at DUSK and DAWN

DRESS in long sleeves and pants

