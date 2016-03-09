Two men arrested in Sikeston on weapons charges after police cha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two men arrested in Sikeston on weapons charges after police chase

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Aaron Valentine (Source: Sikeston DPS) Aaron Valentine (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Garrick Madison, Jr. (Source: Sikeston DPS) Garrick Madison, Jr. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety) (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
(Source: Sikeston DPS) (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested Tuesday in Sikeston after a short police chase.

On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Sikeston DPS received a call that a person was brandishing a weapon outside of the car window on a public street.

A short time later an officer found the suspect vehicle turning south on New Madrid Street from Kathleen.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

Officers pursued this vehicle for the next few minutes with the suspects refusing to stop.

The suspect continued to evade officers until he ran into a marked patrol unit at Southwest and William Street.

The officer (whose vehicle was struck) saw a school bus and small children in the 800 block of William.

Because of this he stopped his car at on William at Southwest Street to keep the suspect from turning.

The suspect still attempted to make the turn on William and the video clearly shows the suspect striking the stopped patrol vehicle.

The low speed collision brought the vehicle chase to an end and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and uninjured.

The officer and the canine were also uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Aaron N. Valentine and the passenger was identified as Garrick Madison, Jr.

When officers pulled Madison out of the vehicle they found a loaded 5.7mm x 28 pistol in his front pants pocket.

They also found a spent shell casing in the floorboard of the car.

This pistol was later discovered to be a stolen weapon from Charleston, Missouri.

Officers also noticed the vehicle had bullet hole in it.

Both men were charged for this incident.

Aaron Valentine was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, property damage, resisting arrest, and assault on a police animal.

Garrick Madison, Jr was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:28:28 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

Powered by Frankly