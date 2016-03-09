Two men arrested in Sikeston on weapons charges after police chase

Two men were arrested Tuesday in Sikeston after a short police chase.

On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Sikeston DPS received a call that a person was brandishing a weapon outside of the car window on a public street.

A short time later an officer found the suspect vehicle turning south on New Madrid Street from Kathleen.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

Officers pursued this vehicle for the next few minutes with the suspects refusing to stop.

The suspect continued to evade officers until he ran into a marked patrol unit at Southwest and William Street.

The officer (whose vehicle was struck) saw a school bus and small children in the 800 block of William.

Because of this he stopped his car at on William at Southwest Street to keep the suspect from turning.

The suspect still attempted to make the turn on William and the video clearly shows the suspect striking the stopped patrol vehicle.

The low speed collision brought the vehicle chase to an end and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and uninjured.

The officer and the canine were also uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Aaron N. Valentine and the passenger was identified as Garrick Madison, Jr.

When officers pulled Madison out of the vehicle they found a loaded 5.7mm x 28 pistol in his front pants pocket.

They also found a spent shell casing in the floorboard of the car.

This pistol was later discovered to be a stolen weapon from Charleston, Missouri.

Officers also noticed the vehicle had bullet hole in it.

Both men were charged for this incident.

Aaron Valentine was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, property damage, resisting arrest, and assault on a police animal.

Garrick Madison, Jr was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.