Southeast Missouri State University student talks about recent assault

Zach Lauer points out some of the injuries he sustained during the assault (Source: KFVS)

A Southeast Missouri State University student is telling his story after an early morning assault on Friday, March 4 involving him and another victim just one block from campus.

Two male students said they were walking on Olive Street, off campus, around 1:15 a.m. last Friday.

When the two students were walking they said saw a white, early 2000's model sedan pulled up next to them.

When the car stopped, five men reportedly jumped out and assaulted the students and also took their wallets.

"I ended up on the ground, had three guys around me, they're punching me, kicking me, everything, and for a quick second they stopped," Southeast student Zach Lauer said. "So, I looked up to see what was going on, and I saw a guy kind of leaning over me, kind of pointing something at me, I couldn't really tell what was in his hand, but I'm like it has to be a gun because no one points their fist at you."

Lauer said it still seems surreal.

"It's definitely something they planned, it just felt like we were just the two lucky victims for them, we really couldn't figure out what it possibly was," Lauer said. "Hey, lets go out, take some guys money tonight, and call it a night, we got the short straw of that, we were in the wrong spot at the wrong time."

Now, almost a week later, Lauer said he still has what he thinks are shoe marks on his body from the attack.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is continuing to investigate the attack and is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident or of the suspects involved to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573)-335-6621.

