Malnourished animals rescued days after owner dies

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A number of animals are recovering in Murphysboro, Illinois, after their owner died, leaving them without food for a brief period of time.

Union County Animal Control was called in to help after it was discovered a person in Pulaski County had died, leaving behind multiple pets.

They found seven dogs and six puppies at that home, about a week after that person's death.

The animals were malnourished because no one was there to give them food, with some of the puppies critically ill and in need of vet care.

Animal control didn't have room for them, so they turned over the animals to St. Francis Care in Murphysboro.

"The big thing his malnutrition, parasites and heartworms.  We'll be doing tests later today to see what their status is," said Kay Creese of St. Francis Care in Murphysboro.

Two of the adult dogs did die but the rest are recovering.

Creese says those animals will soon be ready for adoption.

