Playground proposed to compliment ball field for children with special needs

The Ste. Genevieve Community Center in Ste. Genevieve has proposed another idea for children with special needs: an all inclusive playground.

This playground will only add to the many commodities that Ste. Genevieve has to offer according to Brad Arnold, Executive Director for the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center.

"We've always had the intentions of having a playground compliment the Challenger backfield that we constructed," Arnold said.

Last week Arnold presented the playground idea to the board. While expenses haven't been finalized yet, they plan on gathering donations for the building of the project and purchasing of the equipment.

"We as a community center want to provide something for the entire community," Arnold said. "We feel like the community includes everybody and that's why we went with the inclusive ball-field and that's also why we're going with the inclusive playground."

This playground is planned to be located right by the Challenger Baseball Field which also is designed to give the opportunity for children with special needs to play baseball.

"A playground like this is going to be huge for them," Arnold said. "We can get them outside, change up what they're doing everyday. Allow them to do something different and then hopefully tell their friends and tell their family from the community and outside the community to come and see it."

The playground has a farm and river theme to it. On one side, it will look like a river with play equipment that looks like boats and other water features. On the other side, a farm.

This has equipment that will have farm play equipment like silos and hay bails, etc.

"One of the playgrounds we found is that every playground has a theme," Arnold added. "So we kind of sat down and threw around a lot of ideas about what is Ste. Genevieve. What represents Ste. Genevieve very well."

Ste. Genevieve is trying to offer a lot for residents here to do, as well as, bring in more tourism according to Arnold. And the town has a population of roughly 4,500 people which Arnold says makes that all the more unique for an area like this.

"The community center was originally open and established in 2000. A big part of the mission is a hub for everyone of the community," Arnold said. "So part of establishing that goal and continuing with it is being able to build something that everyone can truly use."

If the board approves the playground and money is raised in time, the playground is expected to be completed by the end of 2016.

