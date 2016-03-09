SIU's Barry Hinson announces team will not be in postseason tour - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU's Barry Hinson announces team will not be in postseason tournament

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Head men's basketball coach at Southern Illinois University, Barry Hinson, announced on Wednesday, March 9 that the Salukis will not participate in a postseason tournament this season.

The Salukis are 22-10 and were expecting to receive an invitation on Sunday from one of the five college basketball postseason tournaments.

"We carefully considered a host of factors before reaching the decision to end our season," Hinson said. "Chief among them were the health and welfare of our players, as well as the budgetary implications of hosting games on our campus during spring break."

According to Hinson, several players have lingering injury issues from the season and would not be at full strength to make a postseason run.

The university also goes on spring break the week when tournaments such as CollegeInsider.com Tournament and College Basketball Invitational are scheduled to begin.

Picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll, the Salukis posted an 11-2 non-conference record and an 11-7 league mark to finish tied for fourth place with Northern Iowa.

