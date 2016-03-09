Williamson Co. Merit Commission now taking applications

The Williamson County Merit Commission is now taking applications for the positions of deputy, correctional officer and civilian telecommunicator.

Applications may be picked up at the William County Sheriff's Office, 404 N. Van Buren, Marion Illinois Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Applications must be returned no later than April 1,2016.

The Merit test will be given on April, 16.

Contact Jennifer Allen at 618-997-6541 ext. 1301 with any questions.

