SIU announces 180 potential layoffs, other budget cuts

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has announced the potential layoffs for more than 180 faculty, administrative professional and civil service staff positions.

Along with those layoffs, they announced the potential elimination of more than 300 student positions and hundreds of thousands of dollars in program cuts, including the men's and women's tennis team and more than 400 classes currently on the roster.

In a press release, the university announced it may be forced to cut more than 20 percent of its total operating budget, a potential total of $22,856,000, under Governor Rauner's proposed FY17 budget.

"It's a list that causes great anxiety across campus, but it's also and illustrative list," SIU spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said. "The intention is to demonstrate the impact of severe budget cuts to the university and its mission."

University leaders say the proposal is a direct result of university lawmakers' failure to make enact a budget for the 2016 fiscal year, as well as the projected numbers for 2017.

At this time, all of the cuts are hypothetical, no actual cuts have been made. We're told there also isn't a time frame for when or if the cuts will be finalized.

SIU President Randy Dunn plans to present the university's FY 17 budget priorities in Springfield Thursday morning.

He will present before the Senate Appropriations II Committee, and also give the committee his testimony.

You can click here for the SIUC proposal.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.