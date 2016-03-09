Jackson, MO recycling center expands Saturday hours for spring, summer

City officials in Jackson, Missouri have announced that the Jackson Recycling Center will expand the Saturday hours for this spring and summer.

Starting on Saturday, April 2, the new Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will run through Saturday, October 29.

The Jackson Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court, collects electronic waste, newspaper, magazines, junk mail, office paper, cardboard, glass (clear, green and brown), all plastic containers, aluminum, tin and steel cans, and grocery bags.

You can contact the Sanitation Department for further information by calling 573-243-2333 or the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.

You can also go to this website.

