KY man arrested after allegedly firing gun in Waffle House bathroom

A Marshall County man was arrested Wednesday as he attempted to leave town, and was charged with discharging a firearm in the restroom of a local restaurant.

Paducah police were contacted March 2 by an employee of Waffle House restaurant on Lone Oak Road, and told that a man had fired a gun into the wall of a restroom the previous night.

The employee said there were four customers in the restaurant at the time, but none of them were injured.

Det. Nathan Jaimet began an investigation and determined Travis R. Shrum 24, of Calvert City, was a suspect.

Jaimet learned that Shrum was planning to leave Paducah on a Greyhound bus bound for Seattle, WA, Wednesday morning.

Officers met Shrum at the bus station and took him into custody.

During an interview at the police department, Shrum admitted that he had taken a friend’s .40-caliber handgun into the restaurant restroom to look at it and that it discharged.

He said he had been drinking at the time, and said alcohol played a role in the accidental discharge.

During a search prior to booking Shrum into jail, Jaimet found Zanaflex and Clonapin tablets and a marijuana pipe in Shrum’s possession.

Shrum was lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail.

He has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of a legend drug and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.