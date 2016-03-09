McCracken Co. officials investigating vandalism of Confederate monument

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying anyone that may have been involved in the vandalism of a Confederate monument in Paducah.

Sometime after dark Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, the Confederate soldier at the monument (located at 6900 Benton road near Traders Mall) was broken loose and overturned, causing damage to the statue estimated at $1,800.

If anyone has information that will assist in the investigation, you're asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.

The property and display is owned by The Sons of Confederate Veterans.

