2 people injured in single-car crash in Franklin Co. IL

Two people were injured early Wednesday morning after the car they were in rolled over.

Officials say Kinnan T. Lippert, 19, of Decatur, Illinois, was driving north on Interstate 57 near mile marker 68 at around 4:45 a.m. when he drifted off the edge of the road.

Lippert apparently overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to run off the road and come to a stop on the right shoulder.

Both Lippert and Elia J. Calleja, 19, also of Decatur, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The car had to be towed from the scene.

Lippert was cited for improper lane usage.

