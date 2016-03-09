Man sentenced to 50 years for attempting to murder his wife

A couple facing attempted murder charges in southeast Missouri were in court on Thursday. The pair is accused of lighting a Bloomfield, Missouri home on fire last year, with a pastor's wife inside.

A couple facing attempted murder charges in southeast Missouri were in court on Thursday. The pair is accused of lighting a Bloomfield, Missouri home on fire last year, with a pastor's wife inside.

A couple facing attempted murder charges in southeast Missouri were in court on Thursday. The pair is accused of lighting a Bloomfield, Missouri home on fire last year, with a pastor's wife inside.

A couple facing attempted murder charges in southeast Missouri were in court on Thursday. The pair is accused of lighting a Bloomfield, Missouri home on fire last year, with a pastor's wife inside.

A man accused of plotting with two others to kill his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday.

A man accused of plotting with two others to kill his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Man accused of attempted murder of wife pleads not guilty

Man accused of attempted murder of wife pleads not guilty

A man accused of plotting to kill his wife has been found guilty on all counts.

A man accused of plotting to kill his wife has been found guilty on all counts.

Man found guilty of plotting to kill wife in Stoddard Co. arson

Man found guilty of plotting to kill wife in Stoddard Co. arson

A former pastor in Stoddard County has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of attempting to kill his wife and stealing from his mother.

According to Stoddard County State's Attorney Russ Oliver, Don Lafferty was found guilty of first degree attempted murder, first degree arson, armed criminal action and financial exploitation of the elderly in January.

Lafferty and two others were charged in connection with an arson fire near Bloomfield that occurred in June of 2014.

On March 9, 2016, the Honorable David A. Dolan formally sentenced Lafferty for a murder for hire plot and stealing over $86,000 from his 90-year-old mother.

The sentences are as follows:

Attempted murder in the first degree - 15 years Arson in the first degree - 15 years, consecutive to first count Armed criminal action - 10 years, consecutive to first and second counts Financial exploitation of the elderly - 20 years consecutive to first and second counts

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.