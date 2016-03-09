Man sentenced to 50 years for attempting to murder his wife - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced to 50 years for attempting to murder his wife

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Donald Lafferty (Source: Stoddard Co. Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver) Donald Lafferty (Source: Stoddard Co. Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A former pastor in Stoddard County has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of attempting to kill his wife and stealing from his mother. 

According to Stoddard County State's Attorney Russ Oliver, Don Lafferty was found guilty of first degree attempted murder, first degree arson, armed criminal action and financial exploitation of the elderly in January.

Lafferty and two others were charged in connection with an arson fire near Bloomfield that occurred in June of 2014.

On March 9, 2016, the Honorable David A. Dolan formally sentenced Lafferty for a murder for hire plot and stealing over $86,000 from his 90-year-old mother.

The sentences are as follows:

  1. Attempted murder in the first degree - 15 years
  2. Arson in the first degree - 15 years, consecutive to first count
  3. Armed criminal action -  10 years, consecutive to first and second counts
  4. Financial exploitation of the elderly - 20 years consecutive to first and second counts

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:22 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:22:05 GMT
    Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)Local media reports say a suspect connected to the Austin bombings has died. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly