'Memorial Day at Fosse Park' event held in Marion

On Monday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., ‘Memorial Day at Fosse Park’ will feature a variety of area bands, food vendors, southern Illinois Miners baseball players and mascots, Chicago Bandits softball players and the season opening of the Aquatic Center.

The Marion Park District, city of Marion, Southern Illinois Miners and Black Diamond Harley Davidson are teaming up for the exciting Memorial day event in an effort to establish a fund for the creation of an ‘Inclusive’ playground area in Ray Fosse Park.

City and park district leaders say their vision is to create a play environment that increases the opportunities for children of diverse abilities.

They say they want to create playground area that's a safe and fun environment for children with special needs that the entire southern Illinois area can enjoy to create memories to “last a lifetime”.

The construction of the all-inclusive area would focus on appropriate fall protection, playground equipment and the Pavilion.

"We've got that vision that we want to create a new playground area for all children, but particularly features that would address special-needs children," director of Marion's Park and Recreation, Jack Reed said.

"What just a better idea to out our efforts into something worthwhile," Finance commissioner, Anthony Rinella said. "For so many years, Ray Fosse Park was the place to be on Memorial Day,just so many activities," Rinella said. "In the past few years, that's been gone."

Rinella said he and the director of Marion's Parks & Recreation, Jack Reed, got together wanting to change that, in hopes of bringing people back together on Memorial Day.

"Last Fall we got together we got a little committee together and this is it," Reed said with excitement. "It's important for the city to have something for the people, not only for the people of Marion but the community at large."

"I think people need to have interaction with each other, all people," Rinella said. "People need to be together, and if people are together, things work out better for us and this will give them an opportunity to see each other, communicate, renew friendships, make new friends, and just have a good time."

An opening ceremony will also take place, featuring a flag presentation by the Illinois National Guard honoring our veterans.

City and park district leaders say children will be able to interact with the Miners’ mascots, participate in baseball/softball clinics and get autographs of their favorite players and mascots.

Free events include swimming, putt putt golf and a bouncy house.

There will be an exhibition ‘Home Run Derby’ featuring the Miners/Bandits players and patrons of the event.

For more information on this event, you can contact the Marion Park District at 618-993-3940 or email info@marionparks.com.

You can also check out the park district's Facebook page, here.

