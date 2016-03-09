Skip Schumaker, former St. Louis Cardinal, announces retirement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Skip Schumaker, former St. Louis Cardinal, announces retirement

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
This is a 2016 photo of Skip Schumaker of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) This is a 2016 photo of Skip Schumaker of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Long-time Cardinals favorite shortstop Skip Schumaker has finally hung up his cleats.

A representative with the San Diego Padres, Schumaker's final team, issued a tweet Wednesday with the announcement.

Schumaker, 36, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2001 MLB draft, playing 810 of his 1,149 total career games for St. Louis.

Schumaker was also a member of the 2011 World Champion Cardinals team, and will retire with a career .278 batting average.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

