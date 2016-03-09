Skip Schumaker, former St. Louis Cardinal, announces retirement

This is a 2016 photo of Skip Schumaker of the San Diego Padres baseball team. This image reflects the San Diego Padres active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Long-time Cardinals favorite shortstop Skip Schumaker has finally hung up his cleats.

A representative with the San Diego Padres, Schumaker's final team, issued a tweet Wednesday with the announcement.

Andy Green announces that Skip Schumaker has decided to retire from baseball. #PadresST — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 9, 2016

Schumaker, 36, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2001 MLB draft, playing 810 of his 1,149 total career games for St. Louis.

Schumaker was also a member of the 2011 World Champion Cardinals team, and will retire with a career .278 batting average.

"His career was lived with class and dignity. He led by example and I have nothing but respect for him." -Andy Green pic.twitter.com/mRP86LyF0U — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 9, 2016

