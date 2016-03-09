McCracken Co. deputies respond to single-car crash in Paducah

A Paducah teenager was possibly injured Wednesday after she skidded off an on-ramp and flipped her car in McCracken County.

At around 7:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the I-24 exit 11 westbound on-ramp after they received a report that a car ran off the road and overturned.

Mikayla Bond, 16, of Paducah, was driving a white 1999 Ford Ranger and lost control as she entered onto the ramp from John L. Puryear Drive.

The pickup skidded off the road and overturned along the shoulder of the ramp.

Bond was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Baptist ER for possible injuries.

Traffic in the area of the on ramp was slowed for around 30 minutes for safety while medical and wrecker personnel were working.

Wet road conditions and speed were the primary contributing factors for the collision.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.