Strong winds blow over hotel sign in Jackson, MO

High winds are to blame for blowing over a hotel sign in Jackson, Mo. early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the Comfort Suites on Old Orchard Road.

According to a hotel clerk, when the sign fell, it damaged three vehicles.

A person was inside one of the vehicles when the sign blew over. The person did not have any injuries.

