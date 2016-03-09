March 10 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're in good company when it comes to recording artists.

She's a country music superstar who has won seven Grammy Awards. She rose to fame after winning American Idol back in 2005. Her biggest hits include: Jesus Take the Wheel, Before He Cheats and All-American Girl. Carrie Underwood is 33 today.

He's a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and founder of the rock band Boston who's hits include: More Than a Feeling, Don't Look Back and Amanda. Tom Scholz is 69 today.

He's a singer and songwriter known for such hits as Lost Without U, Magic and Sex Therapy. Robin Thicke is 39 today.

He's an actor best know for his role as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. Missouri native John Hamm is 45 today.

She's an actress who first drew attention for her role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall. She later became an international star for her roles in Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead and many many more movies. Sharon Stone is 58 today.

He starred as TV's Walker, Texas Ranger. And if you scan the internet you can find all sorts of exaggerated facts about how tough he is including this one: Chuck Norris has already traveled to Mars, that's why there's no life there. Martial arts star Chuck Norris is 76 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.