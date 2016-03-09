FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watches for part of Heartland to start at noon

It is Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

A little rain fell early this morning, and parts of the Heartland could see some showers before noon. But the real rain moves in this afternoon with Flash Flood watches issued for much of the Heartland. The rain will stick with us through the end of the week. FIRST ALERT: we can expect 2-6 inches of rain to fall by Friday.

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

In custody: An extensive manhunt across the Kansas/Missouri state line ended with Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino in jail. The man is suspected of fatally shooting four people in Kansas before killing another man about 170 miles away in a rural Missouri.

To court: A southern Illinois miner filled a class action suit against the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., and Hamilton County Coal, LLC. The miner accuses the companies of failing to provide the required 60-day advanced notice of around 200 layoffs in February.

Search for suspects: The Ballard County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a theft over the weekend. Sheriff Carey Batts said the suspects in the incident at Bud's Suds car wash in Wickliffe could be connected to other thefts in the area.

Under investigation: An autopsy is scheduled on the body of a man believed to be shot and killed yesterday morning in Butler County. Stahl Sturgeon, 50, was found dead inside a car at the Walmart parking lot with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.