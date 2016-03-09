Caught on camera: Alleged thieves steal from Wickliffe car wash

The Ballard County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a theft over the weekend.

Sheriff Carey Batts said the incident happened on Saturday around 1:20 a.m. at Bud's Suds car wash on Green Street in Wickliffe.

The suspect was driving a dark colored Chevy Silverado with Missouri plates. However, Batts said the license plate number isn't quite legible.

Surveillance video from the car wash shows two people inside of the car, both dressed in jackets and ball caps.

The video shows one of the men getting out of the truck to fiddle with the kiosk for about two minutes before getting back into the vehicle and driving off.

No word yet on how much money the suspect took.

Batts said this is not an isolated. The sheriff's office believes this might be happening elsewhere as well.

According to the sheriff, the department received several calls about the thieves, including the Scott City Police Department. Batts said as suspected, the incidents are happening in other areas.

As of Wednesday, March 9, the suspects were not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 270-335-3561.

