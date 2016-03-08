McCracken Co. deputies arrest driver after crashing on DUI, assault charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision with injuries on March 8 at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Authorities arrived on the scene around 2:45 p.m. and an initial investigation revealed that Ansley Zirkle, 24, of Paducah, was driving a 2005 Oldsmobile on Lovelaceville Florance Station Road. Zirkle was traveling too fast when she entered a curve, over-corrected and hit a dirt embankment. The car is believed to have flipped at least once before coming to rest.

Zirkle and a passenger, Steven Charliss 29, of Kevil, Kentucky, were transported by Mercy Regional to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injures.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered Zirkle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Upon her release from the hospital, she was arrested on charges of reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), assault in the fourth degree and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Authorities say the assault and wanton endangerment charges stem from the injuries sustained by Charliss during the alcohol-related collision.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional, Lone Oak/Hendron Fire and Speedy’s Towing.

