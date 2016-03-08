SIUC archaeology students test GPR on campus

Archaeology students at Southern Illinois University got a chance to use the tools of their trade.

The opportunity happened right on their own campus.

The students used ground penetrating radar to find the foundation for the Old Main Building that used to stand near Shryock Auditorium.

The radar finds irregularities in the ground, and using the equipment and reading its findings are skills that take years to perfect.

This practice gives students an advantage in the job market.

"The federal government hires a lot of archaeologists," said SIUC Professor Mark Wagner. "They're moving more and more toward technology like this, so a student who has experience in this can put this on their Veda that, I've operated a ground penetrating radar machine, or worked on a project involving it. They have a leg up over somebody who doesn't have that."

Teachers and students are considering using the GPR to survey the National Guard Armory in St. Louis, which was the site of a former cemetery.

