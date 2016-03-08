100-year-old woman asks for 100 cards for her birthday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

100-year-old woman asks for 100 cards for her birthday

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Farmington, Missouri woman is about to reach a milestone.

Helen Donaldson is just shy of 100 years old, and as her big birthday inches closer, she doesn't ask for much: 100 birthday cards.

"I was taught love God and work,” Mrs. Donaldson said.

Those are words to live by from a woman who knows a little something about living.

"I was only three when mother died and [my dad] raised us five kids,” she said.

Donaldson was the middle child.

Granddaughter Kimberly Loveless said this Mississippi girl was born a fighter.

"She always said the world owes you a living, but you have to go out and earn it,” Loveless said.

That she did. Donaldson retired from three jobs, but as hard as she worked, she loved even harder.

"The greatest memory, I would say, when my first boy was born. My first baby,” Donaldson said.

A mother of three and a wife of 72 years, she's been through a lot.

"Lived through the depression,” Loveless said.

"I lost my youngest, but he's waiting for me,” Donaldson said.

However, for her birthday, she said she's asking for very little.

"She's asking for 100 birthday cards for her 100th birthday. April 7th,” Loveless said.

She has about 75 already. She said thinks she'll get her 100 cards; and as for her age, she's not stopping here. For now, she's shooting for 101.

"I feel strong and I think God's behind me. I'd rather have him than all the medicine you could pile up,” Donaldson said.

She said strength, determination and a whole lot of faith have gotten her this far.

Whether it's a birthday card, or another year here with her family, she's giving credit to where she thinks credit is due.

"I'll praise God,” Donaldson said. "I know He took care of it."

You can send birthday cards to:

Helen Donaldson
Camelot Nursing Center
705 Grand Canyon Drive
Farmington, MO 63640

