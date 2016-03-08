Heartland women athletes talk about International Women's Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland women athletes talk about International Women's Day

Cindy Gannon said coverage of women's sports still needs improvement. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Google's doodle is celebrating International Women's Day by asking women around the world to share their aspirations.

The search engine giant visited 13 cities on five continents and asked 337 diverse women to complete the sentence, "One day I will..."

As the women in the video share their dreams in their native language, animations reflecting their hopes show on the screen. There's an astronaut, a dancer, a scientist, politician and more. One girl wants to open her own lab.

There’s no question, women are making contributions more than ever before.

But it hasn’t always been that easy, especially in the sports world.

SEMO's Senior Associate Athletic Director Cindy Gannon said the day should be about reflecting on the progress made, but to also call for the changes that still needs to be made.

Gannon said coverage of women's sports still needs improvement.

She argued women athletes work and dedicate as much time as men, and these women should be recognized for it.

“I hope that our young women know that there is a lot of work to be done in women’s athletics especially with administrators at the higher level,” she said. “I hope they leave here and see some of us as role models and want to carry on the torch and make sure to give that next generation an opportunity to compete.”

Gannon said they are using new tools to showcase women's sports to attract more fans.

A new advertising and social media campaign were introduced this year, a hashtag called "#WhytheWomen.

Gannon said it's used to promote female athletes and share their achievements and how they got there.

Gannon said it’s great to see women supporting women.

For the past nine years, the Walk For Women brings attention to successful groups of women involved in the university's athletic programs.

In 2015, the walk raised more than $70,000 in scholarships money for women athletes.

For athletes, some say they’re still facing stereotypes.

“I love that people say that it is a man’s world when it comes to athletics and stuff because it is so not,” said Madeline Krumley, a sophomore softball player.

“The stereotypes,” said Jessica McElderry, a sophomore volleyball player. “We are not as fast or as strong. We may be just as strong or as fast there is just always that barrier between men and women.”

For information about the Power of Women luncheon on March 30, click here

