More than 300 properties in Cape Girardeau area under boil water advisory

There are 345 properties under a boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau, Missouri that will expire at Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m. unless otherwise notified.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the properties are located in the Cape Hills, Cape Village and Tanglewood area in northern Cape Girardeau.

Notices will be delivered this afternoon to affected properties.

Additional information, a map and updates will be posted at cityofcape.org when available.

The advisory is sent when a water main break causing low water pressure could affect water quality for the affected neighborhood.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.