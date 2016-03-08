NASA to stream total eclipse of the sun

Get ready for a solar eclipse on Tuesday night, March 8.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking a portion of the sun’s light.

Here’s the bad news.

We won’t be able to see the solar eclipse in the Heartland. It will only be visible in parts of Southeast Asia.

A partial eclipse will be visible in parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

But there’s good news.

The good news is NASA is streaming it, so you can watch it here.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m.

The time the sun will be fully eclipsed will last from 7:38 p.m. to 7:42 p.m.

