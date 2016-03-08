Woman accused of misusing Cape Girardeau health center funds

A woman is accused of taking more than $34,000 from a Cape Girardeau health center for personal use while acting as executive director.

Kimberly D. Williams allegedly admitted to Cape Girardeau police she took at least $34,243.50 from Beacon Health Center.

According to court documents, Williams also confessed she paid her personal phone bill with funds from Beacon Health and used the credit cards for personal reasons.

On Nov. 10, 2015, a Cape Girardeau Detective got a complaint from Beacon Health about Williams allegedly taking money from the institution.

According to the probable cause, Williams fraudulently used multiple Beacon Health credit cards for personal use at multiple stores.

Also, a business said Williams was writing checks to petty cash and using that money for unknown purposes.

Williams was named executive director of Beacon Health in August of 2013, and along with the position came the responsibility of having the Commerce Bank and Sam’s Club credit cards belonging to Beacon Health.

Soon after Williams was named to the position, she allegedly started using the health center's Sam’s Club card.

From November 2013 until May 2015, there were 93 fraudulent charges totaling $14,030.19 charged at Sam’s Club.

According to the probable cause statement, some of the items allegedly bought with the cards included clothing and food that was reportedly not for Beacon Health. They found these items on copies of receipts.

The Commerce Bank card was allegedly used between October 2013 until July 2015 totaling $7,855.56 at several stores in Cape Girardeau.

The card was allegedly used to buy personal items like toys, books, clothing and home decorations at stores like Walmart, K-Mart, Tuesday Mornings, Hastings, Toys-R-Us and Coad Chevrolet. During certain purchases, membership cards allegedly belonging to Williams were also used. The items allegedly did not go towards benefiting Beacon Health.

According to the probable cause statement, between July and August in 2015 nine checks were written that totaled $3,875.

After the office manager went through the petty cash receipts, the total amount of petty cash allegedly stolen or misused was about $12,357.75.

According to the probable cause statement, Beacon Health Center reported approximately $51,000 in funds that were fraudulently used or stolen. Of that total, $34,243.50 can allegedly be traced to Williams through receipts and missing from petty cash.

Beacon Health Center is an institution that tries to improve the life of children and adults against sexual violence.

