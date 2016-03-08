14-year-old student accused of bringing gun, ammo to Ste. Genevi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

14-year-old student accused of bringing gun, ammo to Ste. Genevieve school

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: KFVS)
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A student was arrested in Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday, March 8 after a gun and ammunition was found at school, according to Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Eric Bennett.

A preliminary investigation revealed the school's principal was notified just before noon on Tuesday that a student was in possession of a firearm. The student was taken to the principal's office where it was discovered he had an unloaded firearm along with some unused ammunition in his backpack.

Bennett said he was notified by the school's administration that the 14-year-old male student was being held in their office because of the incident.

The student was searched by in the office and arrested without incident. Authorities are saying no evidence of any malicious intent has been found.

Parents were notified through an automated call, along with an email, to inform them of the situation and to ensure the safety of the other students at the school.

The administration cannot comment on any disciplinary actions that may be taken against the student due to privacy laws, but say expulsion is usually the recommended punishment.

The 14-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility and a detention hearing is scheduled for later in the week.

